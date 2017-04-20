Nationals' Trea Turner: Likely to come off DL on Friday
Turner (hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Although it looks like Turner will come off the DL on Friday, manager Dusty Baker said it's unlikely that he'll start Turner for the team's series-opener against the Mets. However, Turner was fully active in an extended spring training game Wednesday, so he should be taking the field for the big club very soon.
