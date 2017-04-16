Nationals' Trea Turner: Making significant progress
Turner (hamstring) believes he's ahead of schedule and should be ready to come off the DL when first eligible Wednesday, MLB.com's Jamal Collier reports.
Turner was seen running sprints in advance of Sunday's game and later proceeded to take batting practice and perform fielding drills for the second day in a row. He'll likely be active in pregame warmups early in the week, and although the team hasn't confirmed it, a Wednesday return is looking more and more likely.
