Nationals' Trea Turner: Moving rehab to Florida

Turner (wrist) will head to the Nationals' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. later this week to continue his rehab, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Turner has already begun to do some light throwing and may soon start swinging a bat again with his fractured right wrist starting to show some improvement. The Nationals don't expect it to be long before Turner takes part in simulated games, followed by a rehab assignment soon after that. An exact return date hasn't been fleshed out for Turner, but with the news regarding his recovery sounding positive thus far, he's probably worth holding on to in most formats.