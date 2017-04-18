Nationals' Trea Turner: Needs rehab assignment
Turner (hamstring) will be sent out on a short rehab assignment, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Turner will not be activated from the DL on Wednesday, when first eligible. Turner seems to be progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring strain, as he ran sprints on the field prior to Sunday's game and advanced to running the bases Tuesday. A return before the end of the weekend series against the Mets seems possible.
