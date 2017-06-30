Nationals' Trea Turner: Officially placed on DL
Turner (wrist) was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
In the least surprising move of the day, the Nationals placed their star shortstop on the DL following the fracture of his right wrist during Thursday's game. Adrian Sanchez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse in his place while Sammy Solis (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day DL to provide a roster spot. There is still no timetable for Turner's return, but more information will appear in the coming days.
