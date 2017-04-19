Turner (hamstring) is expected to continue working out at the Nationals' extended spring training facility rather than heading out on a rehab assignment in the minors, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Turner is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, but the Nationals stated earlier in the week that they wanted him to take part in a brief rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, likely at some point over the weekend. However, with poor weather scheduled to hit many of the team's affiliates in the coming days, the Nationals are instead planning on just having Turner remain in Florida. He'll likely take part in some fielding, hitting and running drills and perhaps log some at-bats in simulated games before the Nationals determine he's ready for activation. Once back with the big club, he'll take back his starting role at shortstop from Wilmer Difo.