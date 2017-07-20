Nationals' Trea Turner: Progressing from wrist injury

Turner (wrist) has begun rehabbing at the Nationals' spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The shortstop has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, but he's running and staying in shape while he waits for the go-ahead to start fielding and swinging a bat. The Nats have yet to release a timetable for Turner's return, although the team has indicated that he's on schedule.