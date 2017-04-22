Turner is batting second and starting at shortstop Saturday against the Mets.

It will mark the rookie's first start since April 8, when he suffered a hamstring strain that landed him on the disabled list. Turner made a dramatic return in the series opener Friday night, drawing the game-winning walk in the 11th inning as a pinch hitter. Look for the 23-year-old to improve upon his .158 average as he returns to regular action.