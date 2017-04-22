Turner is batting second and starting at shortstop Saturday against the Mets.

It will mark the rookie's first start since April 8, when he suffered a hamstring strain that landed him on the disabled list. Turner made a dramatic return in the series opener Friday night, drawing the game-winning walk in the 11th inning as a pinch hitter. Look for the 23-year-old to improve upon his .158 average as he returns to regular action.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories