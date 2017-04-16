Turner (hamstring) was spotted running sprints in advance of Sunday's matchup against the Phillies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

It's another good sign for Turner, who was able to take batting practice and perform defensive drills before Saturday's game. The team has yet to commit to a Wednesday activation, but it seems as if Turner could be back in action as soon as he's eligible.

