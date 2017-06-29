Nationals' Trea Turner: Sent for X-rays
Turner is being sent in for X-rays on his right wrist, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.
The results are set to be released later, but this is a concerning development regardless. Turner was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of Thursday's loss to the Cubs but was able to stay in the game until the top of the ninth before being replaced by Stephen Drew. More updates on Turner's status figure to be made available late Thursday or early Friday.
