Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals base during rehab work Wednesday
Turner (hamstring) played shortstop Wednesday during an extended spring training game and stole a base, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports. "I had urged him not to try to steal, but when running's in your blood, it's in your blood," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "Hopefully he'll be back in a couple days."
It seems safe to say Turner's hamstring is feeling just fine. Expect him back in the Nats' starting lineup by the weekend.
