Nationals' Trea Turner: Suffers broken wrist, no timetable for return

Turner has been diagnosed with a broken right wrist and there is no timetable for his return, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

This is crushing news for the Nationals as Turner had been a key cog in the top third of the lineup and a game-changer on the basepaths. He suffered the injury late in Thursday's game when he was plunked on the wrist by a pitch and was sent for X-rays directly after the game. There's no timetable for him at this point, but this is an injury that could keep Turner on the shelf for awhile. Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo stand to platoon at shortstop in Turner's absence unless the Nationals opt to look outside the organization for other shortstop options.