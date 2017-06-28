Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes four bags Tuesday

Turner went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and four stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Little more than a week after setting a new franchise record with four steals in a game, Turner does it again. The 23-year-old now has 11 swipes in his last 15 games, pushing him to the top of the MLB leaderboard with 32 on the year -- one more than Billy Hamilton.