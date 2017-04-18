Nationals' Trea Turner: Tests hamstring Tuesday
Turner (hamstring) is running the bases in an effort to test his hamstring, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
Over the past week, the speedy infielder has been ramping up his running work, and it's seeming more and more likely each day that he could return to the lineup Wednesday after the minimum 10-day absence. Nothing is set in stone as of now, and even though things are looking up, keep an eye on Turner's status heading into Wednesday's contest with Atlanta.
