Nationals' Trea Turner: Unleashing beast at Coors
Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two RBI and three runs in Colorado on Wednesday.
He's been killing it in this series at Coors, as Turner's now 8-for-15 with three doubles, a triple, two homers, nine RBI and eight runs in three games. Great news: The Nats draw one more game at Coors on Thursday for Turner to keep padding his stats.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits for cycle with seven RBI in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Draws game-winning walk in Friday's return•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Activated from DL on Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Likely to come off DL on Friday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals base during rehab work Wednesday•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...