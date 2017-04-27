Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two RBI and three runs in Colorado on Wednesday.

He's been killing it in this series at Coors, as Turner's now 8-for-15 with three doubles, a triple, two homers, nine RBI and eight runs in three games. Great news: The Nats draw one more game at Coors on Thursday for Turner to keep padding his stats.

