Nationals' Trevor Gott: Sent to minors
Gott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Gott was demolished in his first appearance out of the All-Star break, serving up five earned runs without recording an out. Although he notched a scoreless appearance the following day, he was still a clear choice to be optioned to make room on the active roster for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson given that he's unavailable for the next few days. Gott will likely have to show significant improvement with the Chiefs if he wants another shot in the nation's capital.
