Gott will head into spring training competing for a bullpen spot with the Nationals.

He spent most of last season at Triple-A after coming over from the Angels, posting a lackluster 4.35 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB in 39.1 innings for Syracuse, but Gott was a little sharper in six big league frames. The Nats have a lot of arms competing for just a couple of openings in their 'pen this spring, but Gott's lively fastball gives him a strong chance of emerging with a 25-man roster spot.