Nationals' Trevor Gott: Will join Nationals on Friday
Gott will be recalled by Washington prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com reports.
Gott has been having a solid year with Triple-A Syracuse, and will provide depth out of the bullpen for the Nationals as the second half of the season begins. He's made two appearances at the big-league level in 2017, allowing five earned runs off six hits and a pair of walks over the course of two innings. With the bullpen being a clear weakness for Washington at this point, Gott could wind up earning some high-leverage appearances if he can find success on the mound this time around.
