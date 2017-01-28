Worley signed a minor league contract with the Nationals on Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

The righty was serviceable for Baltimore last season, posting a 3.53 ERA in 35 appearances (four starts). He did also put up a weak 5.8 K/9 and 4.87 FIP in the process, which are less encouraging numbers. The 29-year-old began his career as a starter, but has primarily worked out of the bullpen in recent years. If he makes the big league roster, he will likely feature as a long reliever and spot starter.