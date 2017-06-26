Nationals' Victor Robles: Crushing at High-A
Robles went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI for High-A Potomac in Sunday's loss to Carolina.
The 20-year-old has collected an extra-base hit in six straight games and reached safely in 15 straight, slashing .375/.438/.696 with a homer, three steals, 10 RBI and 15 runs over that stretch. High-A has been no challenge for Robles, who's currently the No. 2 fantasy prospect in baseball, and assuming Yoan Moncada gets promoted soon and loses his eligibility, Robles should enter 2018 in the No. 1 slot.
