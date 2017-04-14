Robles left Thursday's game at High-A Potomac with leg tightness and is listed as day-to-day, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

It appears the exit was a simple precaution, but it will certainly be something to keep an eye on. The highly-regarded 19-year-old has been on a tear to begin the season, batting .357 with a 1.062 OPS in his fourth season with the organization, though he won't be rushed back into action if the problem persists.