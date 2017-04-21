Nationals' Victor Robles: On DL with hamstring tightness
Robles was placed on the 7-day DL at High-A Potomac with hamstring tightness, retroactive to April 19, MASN's Byron Kerr reports.
He was sidelined with hamstring tightness earlier in the season, then returned April 18, and was promptly shut down again after aggravating the injury. Robles is an elite prospect but was not expected to reach the majors this season, so the injury does not affect his value. He was hitting .333/.394/.600 with one home run and four steals (on four attempts) prior to landing on the DL.
