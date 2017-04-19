Robles (leg) went 0-for-2 in his return to the lineup Tuesday.

The top prospect was removed in the fifth inning, although it seems like it was just a measure to ease him back into action. As long as he doesn't feel any ill effects from the injury moving forward, Robles should continue to be one of the brightest prospects in all of baseball.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories