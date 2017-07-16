Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Continues to get on base
Difo went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one walk during Sunday's victory over the Reds.
Difo has made the most of his opportunities, extending his on-base streak to nine straight contests in which he's played. In that span, the infielder is now 13-for-26 with three RBI and eight walks. With Trea Turner (wrist) on the DL, Difo has been a solid producer near the top of the Nationals' order, allowing him to be a viable fantasy option moving forward.
