Difo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Difo has emerged as the primary option at shortstop while Trea Turner (wrist) is on the shelf, but he'll get a night off after logging three straight starts. Stephen Drew will take over at shortstop in his stead.

