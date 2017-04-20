Difo is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

Daniel Murphy was scratched from the lineup, so the Nationals decided to shift Grant Green over to second base and add Difo to the lineup to play shortstop. Difo has played in 10 games this season, over which he's gone 8-for-32 (.250) and posted an underwhelming .575 OPS.

