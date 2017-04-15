Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Leads off Saturday
Difo will lead off and play shortstop Saturday against the Phillies, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.
Difo continues to start at shortstop in Trea Turner's absence, but is penciled in at the leadoff spot due to a day off for Adam Eaton. He is 4-for-16 to start the season with a .294 OBP.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Thrust into starting lineup•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Will see occasional time at shortstop•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Named to Opening Day roster•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Seeing action in center field this spring•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Two hits Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Strong showing in winter ball•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...