Difo will lead off and play shortstop Saturday against the Phillies, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.

Difo continues to start at shortstop in Trea Turner's absence, but is penciled in at the leadoff spot due to a day off for Adam Eaton. He is 4-for-16 to start the season with a .294 OBP.

