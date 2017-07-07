Difo is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

Difo has been putting together a nice hot streak at the plate recently, going 6-for-11 with four walks over the last four contests, but he'll get a routine day off Friday. Stephen Drew will take over at shortstop as the two infielders continue to battle for playing time in place of the injured Trea Turner (wrist).

