Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Not starting Friday
Difo is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.
Difo has been putting together a nice hot streak at the plate recently, going 6-for-11 with four walks over the last four contests, but he'll get a routine day off Friday. Stephen Drew will take over at shortstop as the two infielders continue to battle for playing time in place of the injured Trea Turner (wrist).
