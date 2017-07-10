Difo went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Braves.

The 25-year-old has been an on-base machine since stepping in at shortstop for the injured Trea Turner (wrist), drawing a walk in seven straight games while slashing .563/.640/.625 with a steal and five runs over that stretch. Difo obviously won't keep up that pace after the All-Star break, but it looks like he'll have a fairly regular spot near the top of a potent Nats' lineup while Turner is on the shelf, giving him solid fantasy value.

