Difo is not in Saturday's lineup against the Braves, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

This marks the second consecutive game out of the lineup for Difo as Stephen Drew draws another start at shortstop. Difo came into Friday night's game and went 1-for-1 at the plate with a walk, and has been 7-for-12 at the plate with five walks over the course of the last five games. Look for Difo to return to the lineup Sunday as the team faces left-hander Sean Newcomb.