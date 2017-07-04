Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Picks up third straight start
Difo will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Difo will earn his third straight start in the middle infield after going 2-for-5 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and an RBI over the previous two contests. It's expected that Difo and Stephen Drew will share duties at shortstop while Trea Turner (wrist) remains sidelined indefinitely, and based on how the playing-time distribution has shaken out so far, Difo seems to rank as manager Dusty Baker's preferred option at the position. Drew will enter the lineup Tuesday following back-to-back days off, but he'll man third base with Anthony Rendon resting.
