Difo could begin the regular season as the Nationals' primary infield reserve, The Washington Post reports.

Danny Espinosa is now an Angel and Stephen Drew is a free agent, leaving the path clear for Difo to claim a spot on the 25-man roster. He's spent most of the last two seasons at Double-A Harrisburg, compiling a .268/.316/.369 line with 54 steals in 66 attempts, and that speed might make him an intriguing late-round dart in deeper fantasy formats should he break camp with the Nats. With Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner as the starting double-play duo though, playing time for Difo could be scarce.