Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Poised for spot on big league roster
Difo could begin the regular season as the Nationals' primary infield reserve, The Washington Post reports.
Danny Espinosa is now an Angel and Stephen Drew is a free agent, leaving the path clear for Difo to claim a spot on the 25-man roster. He's spent most of the last two seasons at Double-A Harrisburg, compiling a .268/.316/.369 line with 54 steals in 66 attempts, and that speed might make him an intriguing late-round dart in deeper fantasy formats should he break camp with the Nats. With Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner as the starting double-play duo though, playing time for Difo could be scarce.
