Difo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.

It's his first multi-hit game of the year, and with Trea Turner (hamstring) close to returning to action it might be Difo's last one for a while, too. On the season, the 25-year-old infielder is hitting .250/.294/.281 through 34 plate appearances,