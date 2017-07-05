Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Scores three times Tuesday
Difo went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Hitting second in front of Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy has its advantages. Difo's been showing some impressive plate discipline recently, walking three times without striking out in his last three games, and he seems to be establishing himself as manager Dusty Baker's first choice at shortstop in place of the injured Trea Turner (wrist). If the 25-year-old old keeps getting on base, he should maintain a spot near the top of the Nats order and could provide surprising fantasy value.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...