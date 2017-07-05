Difo went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Hitting second in front of Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy has its advantages. Difo's been showing some impressive plate discipline recently, walking three times without striking out in his last three games, and he seems to be establishing himself as manager Dusty Baker's first choice at shortstop in place of the injured Trea Turner (wrist). If the 25-year-old old keeps getting on base, he should maintain a spot near the top of the Nats order and could provide surprising fantasy value.