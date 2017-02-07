Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Strong showing in winter ball
Difo hit .333 with a .799 OPS in 14 games during the Dominican Winter League, The Washington Post reports.
He primarily played shortstop and committed three errors, but the Nats view Difo as a utility player or second baseman in the long run anyway. His chances of breaking camp on the 25-man roster suffered a big blow when Stephen Drew re-signed with the club, but Difo should still be among the first players called up this season when injuries hit Washington's infield.
