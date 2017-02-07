Difo hit .333 with a .799 OPS in 14 games during the Dominican Winter League, The Washington Post reports.

He primarily played shortstop and committed three errors, but the Nats view Difo as a utility player or second baseman in the long run anyway. His chances of breaking camp on the 25-man roster suffered a big blow when Stephen Drew re-signed with the club, but Difo should still be among the first players called up this season when injuries hit Washington's infield.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola