Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Takes seat on bench Thursday
Difo is not in the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.
Difo has been the main shortstop for Washington since Trea Turner (hamstring) landed on the disabled list, but he'll head to the bench for a night off. Grant Green will make his first start of the season in his stead, although both players likely will see a dip in playing time with Turner close to returning.
