Difo will handle starting shortstop duties for the Nationals after Stephen Drew strained his hamstring Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Trea Turner (hamstring) is expected back in about a week, so Difo's tenure in the starting lineup should be brief, but the 25-year-old switch hitter could be a useful source of steals in the short term.

