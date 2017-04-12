Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Thrust into starting lineup
Difo will handle starting shortstop duties for the Nationals after Stephen Drew strained his hamstring Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Trea Turner (hamstring) is expected back in about a week, so Difo's tenure in the starting lineup should be brief, but the 25-year-old switch hitter could be a useful source of steals in the short term.
More News
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Will see occasional time at shortstop•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Named to Opening Day roster•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Seeing action in center field this spring•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Two hits Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Strong showing in winter ball•
-
Nationals' Wilmer Difo: Poised for spot on big league roster•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...