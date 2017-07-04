Hagadone was released by the Mariners on Tuesday.

It seems that Hagadone, who was pitching in relief for Triple-A Tacoma, was let go to pursue other opportunities rather than as a result of poor performance. He hadn't allowed a run in his last 9.2 innings with Tacoma and is carrying a 3.51 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 33.1 frames on the season. Hagadone, who last appeared in the majors in 2015 with the Indians, will likely attempt to land another minor-league deal with an organization that offers a clearer path back to the big leagues.