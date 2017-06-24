Orioles' Adam Jones: Blasts 13th homer Saturday

Jones went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday against the Rays.

Jones launched his 13th blast of the season in the third inning to extend the Orioles' lead to three runs in a winning effort. Although his home-run output has been solid, his overall slash line of .274/.312/.448 has been marginal for fantasy purposes.

