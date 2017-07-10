Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in five with two home runs in Minnesota
Jones went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win at Minnesota.
Jones got the scoring started with a three-run shot off Kyle Gibson in the first inning, then took Gibson deep again for a solo shot in the fifth. An eighth-inning sacrifice fly completed Jones' productive outing. He had managed just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in the last 13 games, so this performance should do wonders for Jones' confidence heading into the All-Star break.
