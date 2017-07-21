Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in three in win
Jones went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, three RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Texas.
The veteran is having another solid campaign with a .267/.310/.446 slash line, 17 homers, 45 RBI and 50 runs. He's on pace to post a nearly identical numbers to last season's stat line, and Jones remains a key cog in the Baltimore lineup, so his fantasy floor is high.
More News
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Homers, scores three times out of leadoff spot•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Happy to hit leadoff•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Leading off Friday•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: In chase for 30 homers this year•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Drives in five with two homers in Minnesota•
-
Orioles' Adam Jones: Blasts 13th homer Saturday•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...