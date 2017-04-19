Orioles' Adam Jones: Goes yard in loss to Reds

Jones went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in a loss against the Reds on Tuesday.

For a guy who consistently hits close to 30 homers every season, Jones got little love in this year's drafts, but he's off to a solid start with three homers and a .277 average in 12 games. The veteran center fielder looks like he's set for another typical campaign by his standards while hitting in a power-packed Baltimore lineup.