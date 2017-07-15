Orioles' Adam Jones: Happy to hit leadoff

Manager Buck Showalter said he likes the batting order with Jones leading off, but the skipper is unsure if he'll stick with that plan, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Showalter commented that the O's lineup will be a work in progress now that slugging first baseman Chris Davis is back from the DL. "It just fit us a lot better," the manager said. "We'll see how it goes. But he did well from that spot and it kind of works out." From the sound of it, Friday's order was not just a result of matching up with a lefty. Jones spent the majority of 2016 leading off, and slashed .282/.320/.471 with 24 home runs, 64 RBI and 68 runs from the top spot.