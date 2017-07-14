Orioles' Adam Jones: In chase for 30 homers this year
In 81 first-half games, Jones hit .267 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI and 42 runs in 330 at-bats.
The center fielder's 19.3 percent strikeout rate is average, but it's worth noting Jones is whiffing at a higher clip than he has since 2014. He's no longer among the elite at his position in terms of fantasy production, but Jones continues to hold plenty of value in deeper formats. The veteran is on pace to challenge 30 homers while notching 75 RBI and runs by season's end.
