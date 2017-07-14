Play

Orioles' Adam Jones: Leading off Friday

Jones is starting in center field and leading off for Friday's tilt with the Cubs.

With a southpaw on the mound for the Cubs, regular leadoff man Seth Smith will head to the bench, clearing way for Jones' first start in the No. 1 spot since last season. The 31-year-old has certainly earned the honor by recording 88 hits over 81 games this season, good for second on the team.

