Orioles' Adam Jones: Leading off Friday
Jones is starting in center field and leading off for Friday's tilt with the Cubs.
With a southpaw on the mound for the Cubs, regular leadoff man Seth Smith will head to the bench, clearing way for Jones' first start in the No. 1 spot since last season. The 31-year-old has certainly earned the honor by recording 88 hits over 81 games this season, good for second on the team.
