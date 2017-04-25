Orioles' Adam Jones: Leads comeback with perfect night
Jones went 3-for-3 with a two-run blast and one walk in Tuesday's come-from-behind victory over the Rays.
The outfielder's two-run shot, his fourth of the year, in the seventh inning off Chris Archer capped the comeback and put the O's ahead for good. Jones, who entered the contest just 4-for-32 with no extra-base hits against Archer, also doubled off the Rays' ace in the fourth inning as part of his perfect night at the plate. Though the 31-year-old's batting average sits at .250, Jones has been a constant producer early in the 2017 campaign. He's hit safely in 16 of 18 games this year -- currently riding a seven-game streak -- and has scored a run in five straight contests.
