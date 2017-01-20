Walker was designated for assignment Friday.

He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November and then the Orioles claimed him in December, so he could be in line to join his fourth organization of the offseason. Regardless of where he ends up, Walker has monster raw power but is unable to make enough contact to even profile as a Chris Carter type in the big leagues. This move was made so that the Orioles could add Mark Trumbo back on to the 40-man roster.