Asher will head to the bullpen and will not start Saturday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Despite registering a quality start in only start of the season, Asher will head to the bullpen as Jayson Aquino gets the nod to start Saturday. He'll likely serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen for the time being, though the possibility of him making another spot start still remains.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories