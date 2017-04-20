Asher will head to the bullpen and will not start Saturday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Despite registering a quality start in only start of the season, Asher will head to the bullpen as Jayson Aquino gets the nod to start Saturday. He'll likely serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen for the time being, though the possibility of him making another spot start still remains.