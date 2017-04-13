Orioles' Alec Asher: Looks like fifth starter
Asher is leaving Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to join the Orioles , David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.
This lines up Asher as the favorite to make the Orioles' Saturday start, according to MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko. The No. 5 starter role has not been needed even with Chris Tillman (shoulder) on the disabled list. Though Baltimore may choose Jayson Aquino instead and leave Asher as a backup plan, the latter looks like he's the choice to take the hill during the road matchup with the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...