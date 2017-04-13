Asher is leaving Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to join the Orioles , David Hall of The Virginian-Pilot reports.

This lines up Asher as the favorite to make the Orioles' Saturday start, according to MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko. The No. 5 starter role has not been needed even with Chris Tillman (shoulder) on the disabled list. Though Baltimore may choose Jayson Aquino instead and leave Asher as a backup plan, the latter looks like he's the choice to take the hill during the road matchup with the Blue Jays.

