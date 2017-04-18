Orioles' Alec Asher: May head to bullpen
Asher may head to the bullpen instead of making another start over the weekend, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Asher allowed just one run through 6.1 innings while striking out five during his first start with the Orioles, however it remains unclear whether he will start another game or head to the bullpen. The Orioles should confirm their plan with the 25-year-old sometime in the coming days.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...