Asher may head to the bullpen instead of making another start over the weekend, Eduardo Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Asher allowed just one run through 6.1 innings while striking out five during his first start with the Orioles, however it remains unclear whether he will start another game or head to the bullpen. The Orioles should confirm their plan with the 25-year-old sometime in the coming days.

